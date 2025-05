Santa Fe folk artist performs Range Rider Published 9:58 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

ENTERPRISE — Santa Fe folk artist Elizabeth Fagan as Lili St Anne performs May 30 at the Range Rider in Enterprise. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

According to the website about Lili St Anne, her music “drifts between the delicate and the defiant, threading folk roots with the wild spark of psychedelia.”

For more information, visit lilistanne.com.