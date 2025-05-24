Enterprise council to accommodate students ‘Color Run’ Published 9:46 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

ENTERPRISE — Enterprise Elementary students will splash downtown with color May 30 when they conduct their second annual “Color Run.”

Mayor Cody Lathrop, who teaches physical education to kindergarten through fifth grade and sixth grade history at the school, told the city council at its meeting May 19 the inaugural run in 2024 was “a massive hit.”

The color comes from chalk powder business proprietors toss at students as they run downtown.

Lathrop said the event will begin at 2 p.m. when students from Enterprise Elementary School start at the school’s Quinn Court, run down Main Street to Depot Street, over to Greenwood Street and back across Highway 82 to finish at the football field.

The event will require no street closures and students will be guided across major streets by teachers, city Administrator Lacey McQuead said. She compared it to Halloween when youths walk from the school to downtown for Trunk or Treat.

The event finishes off with ice cream.

“It’s the last big one they do all together,” the mayor said, adding that it’s a way for the school and the business community to interact. He anticipates about 200 students will take part.

In other business:

• Public Works Superintendent Travis Huffman told the council the city is waiting on the schedule of Enterprise Electric to repair a streetlight at the corner of Highway 3 and Highway 82 that a vehicle struck. He also said the city will begin painting the streets in the near future.

• In another report, Dave Wilkie, operations manager at the wastewater treatment plant, explained a correction to the report that a pump in need of repair did not go to Boise, and instead went to Portland. The city is awaiting the repair and has questions about who should be responsible for the repairs.

• The council approved a payment of $31,237.14 to Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office for the dispatch agreement between the city and the county.

• The council approved a rate increase for city attorney Wyatt Baum to $225 an hour.

• Fire Chief Paul Karvoski updated the council on receiving half of the Wildhorse Grant, totaling $15,000. This grant is specifically for new radios.

• The council scheduled a budget hearing for June 9 at 6 p.m. and the next regular council meeting for 6:30 p.m.