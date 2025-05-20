With administrator vacancy, Joseph council plans executive session Published 8:00 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

JOSEPH — The Joseph City Council meets in executive session Thursday, May 22, at 6 p.m. in the administrator’s office at city hall, 201 N. Main St.

Executive sessions are closed to the public, but governing bodies are limited as to what they can discuss, and they can take no formal action in the closed-door meetings beyond coming to a consensus for action at a later open meeting. The Joseph City Council is holding its executive session to consider the employment of a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent.

The city, on May 1, accepted the resignation of city Administrator Dan Larman and agreed the mayor and council president would be authorized to sign checks in his place until the city hires a new administrator. The council also agreed to look for an interim administrator to fill in.

Mayor Stephen Bartlow said the city has received proposals for an interim administrator. The council could select an interim administrator at its June 5 meeting. The council will then be able to dedicate more time to finding someone to permanently fill the post.

The last time the city went without an administrator was in April 2021 when former Larry Braden resigned from the position claiming harassment that prevented him from doing his job. Larman came from Elgin in July 2022 to fill the post. He cited personal reasons for his resignation, which included health concerns.