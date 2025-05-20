West wins Enterprise School Board position Published 10:59 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

ENTERPRISE — Dr. Nick West is the new Enterprise School Board member for position No. 2 having beaten farmer Rowdy Smith 426-280 during the special election Tuesday, May 20.

The results are preliminary as Wallowa County Clerk Sandy Lathrop said her office was awaiting ballots cast in La Grande.

The clerk described the 25% turnout as “meager” but to be expected in a special election with no major positions up for grabs. There were a total of 1,572 votes cast.

The only other major vote-getters were the two selected as at-large members of the education service district. Dave Flynn led the way with 1,101 followed by Breanne Austin with 853. Voters were supposed to vote for two. Two others garnered seven write-in votes.

Also elected but without competition were Jacob Fough for the ESD Zone 3, Heather Melville for the Enterprise School Board Position 1, Justin Jones for ESB No. 5, Timothy Bombaci for Joseph School Board position 3, Marsha Moore for JSD position 4, Tyler Smith for JSD position 5, Nicole Beach for Troy School Board No. 1, Rene Crawford for Troy No. 2, Michael Crawford for Troy No. 3, Travis Beach for Troy No. 4, Dusty Deshawn for Troy No 5, Zach Lathrop for Wallowa School Board No. 2, Mark Moeller for Wallowa No. 5, David Hurley for Wallowa Lake Rural Fire District No. 4, Greg Johnson for Wallowa Lake Rural Fire District No. 5,

Bobbie Baker for Wallowa Rural Fire District No. 1, Larry Wightan for Wallowa Rural Fire District No. 2, Gary Gillett for Evergreen Water District No. 1, Jason Crenshaw for Evergreen Water District No. 2, Kim Werst for Lower Valley Water District No. 4, Richard Schaeffer for Lower Valley Water District No. 5, Nick Lunde for Wallowa County Health Care District No. 3, Kate Loftus for Wallowa County Health Care District No. 4, Ross Roper for Enterprise Cemetery District No. 1, David Bruce for Enterprise Cemetery District No. 3, Tim Kiesecker for Enterprise Cemetery District No. 5, Dan Stein for Joseph Cemetery District No. 3, Bonnie Henderson for the Wallowa Cemetery District No. 2 and Paul Doherty for the Wallowa Cemetery District No. 3.

No candidates filed for the Wallowa Lake Rural Fire District position No. 3, the Evergreen Water District No. 3, the Alder Slope Cemetery District position No. 1 or two positions on the Lostine Cemetery District.