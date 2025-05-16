Wallowa County ESD holds inaugural awards ceremony May 19 Published 9:00 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Education Service District will honor outstanding individuals in our school communities Monday, May 19.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 211 W. North St.

This is the local version of the Crystal Apple Awards, which take place in other ESDs. One certified and one classified staff member from each of the county’s districts will be recognized as an outstanding participant in education in the county. First-year teachers also will be honored.

Wallowa County is calling its version the Peak Performance Awards as a play on the mountain peaks so prominent in the county.

Nominated for the ESD are: Jess Anderson, Kim Coggins, Karen Finlayson (nominated for ESD and Enterprise), Justin Holcomb, Karen Josi, Lindsay Miller and Mark Piper.

Nominated for the Troy School District are: Fred Byers and Consuelo Hafer.

Nominated for the Enterprise School District are: Kelly Brown, Kyle Crawford, Karen Finlayson (nominated for ESD and Enterprise), Molly Goodrich, Teah Jones, Tricia Otten, Aneliese Stein, Brenda Widener and Tami Wightman.

Nominated for Joseph Charter School are: Robyn Burns, Lanie Brewer, Olan Fulfer, Kalah Grover, Melissa Hoffman, Susan Koehn, Jacob Micka, Miranda Micka and Cameron Scott.

Nominated for the Wallowa School District are: Terah April, Melissa Bork, Brandy Bronson, Dave Duncan, Colby Knifong, Josi Krieger, Kelsey Layton, Rocke Leggett, Jake MacDonald and Annette Moeller.

Nominated from the community are: ShanRae Hawkins, Doug Hellinger, Megan Nye, Carolyn Schmidt and Maria Weer.

“They have been nominated by their peers for going above and beyond to help students, parents and staff,” said Jessie Cunningham, the ESD administrative secretary.