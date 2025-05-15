Tuesday Talk in Joseph focuses on natural resources Published 10:50 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

JOSEPH — Land, timber and livestock are the focus of the weekly talk series Tuesday, May 20, at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph.

The center is at 403 Main St. in Joseph.

Earlier sessions of the series addressed health care and main street businesses. Oregon Humanities sponsors the series, which always runs from noon to 1 p.m.

This week the presenters will be Joe Dawson, Jim Zacharias and Kelly Birkmaier. Each will have a few minutes to talk about the people who work for and with them, the customers they serve and the roles of farms, ranches and timber in the broader community.

Dawson graduated from Joseph High School and Gonzaga University in Spokane where he played rugby before coming home to run the family farm — and to serve on the Wallowa Lake Irrigation District Board.

Zacharais is a fourth-generation logger, the owner-operator of JayZee Lumber, a custom mill and bridge-building operation. He also is a hunting guide and supporter of community projects.

Birkmaier is not a Wallowa County native, but she married a fourth-generation county rancher. She grew up on a small California ranch, did her undergraduate in livestock management and graduate work at Oregon State University in rangeland ecology and management. She worked for seven years as a U.S. Forest Service rangeland specialist in Wallowa County and met and married Tom Birkmaier. She now works as a certified range consultant in addition to her Birkmaier ranch work, and, with Tom, is raising two sons.

This is a discussion series and participants are encouraged to bring their own stories and questions.

Tuesday Talks are free and open to the public and offer coffee and some light snacks.