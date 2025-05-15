Joseph airport to receive federal funds for improvements Published 7:26 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

JOSEPH — Wallowa County’s Joseph State Airport is getting a $76,000 federal grant for improvements.

The airport is one of seven statewide to share in about $22.7 million in federal grants for infrastructure improvements to taxiways, drainage, snow removal equipment and more, Oregon lawmakers announced Wednesday, May 14.

Although most of the funds from the Federal Aviation Administration will go mostly to big city airports, the $76,000 for the Joseph State Airport is for resealing 5,210 feet of Runway 15/33 pavement and joints to extend its useful life. This project reseals 6,990 feet of the existing Taxiway A pavement and joints to extend its useful life.

“These federal investments to modernize and improve airports large and small throughout our state benefit Oregonians relying on these facilities for their communities’ economic health and for everybody’s safety during wildfires and other emergencies,” said U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon.

Fellow Democrat Jeff Merkley agreed.

“This federal funding will allow several Oregon regional airports to tackle important projects like expanding taxiways, construction projects and new equipment,” he said.” I’ll continue to fight to ensure Oregon has the resources for safe and efficient travels for the folks who rely on Oregon’s airports.”

The only other sizable airfield in the county, the Enterprise Municipal Airport, is not a recipient of any of the federal funds. The Joseph airport has been regularly used to land equipment needed for fighting wildfires and for medical evacuations.

Six other airports in Portland, Hillsboro, Bend, Eugene, Corvallis and Burns also are receiving funds.