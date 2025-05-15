Funding requests top Enterprise City Council agenda Published 8:00 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

ENTERPRISE — Requests for funding from the city of Enterprise will top the agenda for the Monday, May 19, meeting of the city council.

Left over from last month is a request for a Community-Economic-Tourism Related Activities award from the Motel Tax Fund for the shop local banner project.

New this month will be a request for council action to renew city attorney Wyatt Baum’s contract and an event permit for the “Color Run.” Councilor David Elliott also will give an update on discussions by the Airport Committee.

In addition to department reports, the council also plans to schedule a budget hearing for June 9 at 6 p.m. and the next council meeting for June 9 at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting is to at 6:30 p.m. at city hall at 102 North St. and is open to the public or online via Zoom. For more information, visit the city council’s webpage.