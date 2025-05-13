Elgin men in collision near Wallowa; one dies

Published 2:50 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

By Wallowa County Chieftain

Emergency personnel respond 4 miles west of Wallowa early May 9, 2025, where two vehicles collided on Highway 82. One driver died. The section of highway was closed for several hours with traffic directed to a detour (Ryan Moody/Wallowa County Sheriff)

WALLOWA — One man died and another suffered injuries early Friday, May 9, when their vehicles collided on Highway 82 about 4 miles west of Wallowa, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Andrew Singer, 50, of Elgin was driving a 2009 Subaru Impreza eastbound near milepost 44 about 7:20 a.m. when, for an unknown reason, he crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Toyota Rav4.

Singer died at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, Jeff Stein, 38, also of Elgin. suffered non-life-threatening injuries. An ambulance took him to Wallowa Memorial Hospital in Enterprise.

Oregon State Police are investigating the crash but it may be a couple of weeks before a report is out.

 

