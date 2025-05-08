The Vatican has elected the first American pope. According to the Associated Press, Cardinal Robert Prevost has been elected to serve as the next leader of the Catholic church, following the death of Pope Francis.

Prevost, a missionary from Chicago currently leads the Vatican’s office of bishops.

Prevost will adopt the name Pope Leo XIV.

Born in Chicago, Prevost, 69,  spent much of his early career in Peru, serving as a parish priest, seminary teacher, and diocesan official. His leadership and international experience earned him growing recognition within the church.

Prevost’s prominence grew significantly in 2023 when Pope Francis appointed him Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, one of the most powerful roles in the Vatican responsible for selecting new bishops worldwide. He was made a cardinal that same year and later cardinal-bishop, increasing speculation about his future in church leadership.

His election as pope marks a historic milestone as the first pontiff from the United States and from North America.

Despite his rise, Prevost’s record has not been without controversy. He has faced criticism over his handling of clergy abuse cases, both during his tenure in the U.S. and as a church official in Peru.