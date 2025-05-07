Joseph City Council to vote on Zurita-Wellens conditional-use permit Published 7:57 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

JOSEPH — The Joseph City Council is holding an emergency special meeting Thursday, May 8, at 4 p.m. at city hall, at 201 N. Main St.

The meeting is to vote on the findings report for an application for the Zurita-Wellens conditional-use permit, which the council recommended for approval May 1.

The permit is for a 32-foot-by-30-foot garage with a second-floor residence. According to Zurita’s plans, the existing residence is to be removed after the proposed residence is completed. The site is at 709 N. Main St. in Joseph on approximately 0.3 acres.

The city Planning Commission originally recommended denial of the permit, but the council on May 1 overturned that denial.

The council at the May 8 meeting expects to vote again on the permit. The council is not accepting public comment, but the public can attend in person or via Zoom. Visit towncloud.io/go/joseph-or/agendas/511 for Zoom information.