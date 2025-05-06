Commissioners to hear updates from ODFW, FWS Published 9:00 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners at its meeting Wednesday, May 7, is getting updates on the latest activity in Wallowa County from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Thornton Conference Room of the courthouse at 101 S. River St. in Enterprise. The public can attend in person or via Zoom at tinyurl.com/comish507. The meeting iD is 828 0514 9107 and the passcode is 25816.

The meeting agenda also includes:

• An order to adopt unanticipated revenue of $32,267 in grants.

• An order to transfer $9,000 from the county’s general fund to Youth Services.

• An agreement for medical examiner services for the Wallowa County Health Care District.

• A request for $5,000 to help fund the fourth annual Cross the Divide Kokanee Derby scheduled for June 13-14 at Wallowa Lake.

• A salary increase for a dispatcher, new hires and employee terminations.